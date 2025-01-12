Fatal crash, Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe
Sunday, 12 January 2025, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on Colyton
Road, Bunnythorpe this afternoon.
Emergency services
were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at around
2.55pm.
The road remains closed while the Serious
Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area and expect
delays.
