Fatal crash, Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe

One person has died following a serious crash on Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at around 2.55pm.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

