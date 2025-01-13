Fulton Hogan Mount Festival Of Multisport: Travel Delays Expected As Thousands Compete

This Saturday, 18 January, athletes from across the country and internationally will converge for the iconic Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport.

The renowned event, featuring the Loan Market / Oceanside Tauranga Half Tri, AquaBike, and the Waitoa Mount Festival Half Marathon, proudly showcases our city as a premier sporting destination, offering one of the most scenic courses in the world.

Residents are advised to plan ahead to avoid travel delays in Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui.

Several road closures will be in place and the Pilot Bay Boat Ramp will be closed for most of the day:

Salisbury Avenue (up to Victoria Road), Salisbury Wharf Carpark, and The Mall (from Prince Avenue to Salisbury Avenue) closed from 6am Friday, 17 January to 9pm, on Saturday, 18 January.

The Mall, Adams Avenue, Marine Parade, and Pilot Bay Boat Ramp are closed from 4.30am to 5pm, on Saturday, 18 January.

Oceanbeach Road, Yale Street, Omanu Way, Maranui Street, Pāpāmoa Beach Road (up to Parton Road) will be closed from 4.30am to 1pm on Saturday, 18 January.

A lane closure on Parton Road (from Papamoa Beach Road to Tara Road) closed from 5.30am to 1pm on Saturday, 18 January.

The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (TEL) eastbound lanes between Domain Road and the Paengaroa Roundabout will be closed for the cycle leg of the event from 5.30am to 1pm on Saturday 18 January. The alternative route for people driving eastbound during this time will be via Te Puke Highway. Westbound lanes will remain open under usual operation.

Road Closure Map / Supplied

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Residents and businesses can still access their properties during the event but are asked to consider travelling outside of the event road closure times if possible.

Traffic congestion and delays of up to 30 minutes on Saturday morning are likely, particularly in Pāpāmoa around Parton and Tara Roads as cyclists link up with the Tauranga Eastern Link leg of the event between 7.45am and 11.45am.

The best place to watch the event is along Marine Parade and Oceanbeach Road in Mount Maunganui. For safety reasons, the State Highway 2/TEL and Paengaroa Roundabout will be closed to spectators and traffic management will be in place.

© Scoop Media

