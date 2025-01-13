Summer Weekly Water Supply Update From Watercare - January 13
Auckland’s water supply situation is stable. Typically, water demand peaks in February, so we'll continue to remind people to go easy with their water use over summer. We continuously monitor weather forecasts, dam storage levels, water demand and network performance. Theinfographic compares current demand to historical peak demand. We plan and build new infrastructure to ensure we can meet peak demand ,not average demand – so if we can keep peak demand lower, we can defer costly infrastructure upgrades and save on interest costs.
Total dam storage today: 78.2%
Historical average dam storage: 85.1%
Seven-day average water use: 448 million litres per day
Leaks reported last week: 1349
Leaks fixed last week: 1451
Weather forecast for the week: Slightly wetter than normal
You can see live dam levels here on our website: https://www.watercare.co.nz/home/projects-and-updates/auckland-dam-levels