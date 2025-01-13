Name Release: Fatal Crash, Matamata

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a crash on Hopkins Road, Matamata, Thursday 2 January.

He was 69-year-old John Michael Hickey, from New Plymouth.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

