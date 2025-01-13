Name Release: Fatal Crash, Matamata
Monday, 13 January 2025, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died in
a crash on Hopkins Road, Matamata, Thursday 2
January.
He was 69-year-old John Michael Hickey, from
New Plymouth.
Our thoughts are with his family and
loved ones at this time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
