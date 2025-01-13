Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH25, Orongo

Police can now name the woman who died in a crash on State Highway 25, Orongo on 19 December.

She was Marcia Diana Shattuck, aged 58.

Ms Shattuck was a US citizen visiting New Zealand on a holiday.

Police extend our sympathies to her family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

