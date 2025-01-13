Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH25, Orongo
Monday, 13 January 2025, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died in a crash on
State Highway 25, Orongo on 19 December.
She was
Marcia Diana Shattuck, aged 58.
Ms Shattuck was a US
citizen visiting New Zealand on a holiday.
Police
extend our sympathies to her family and loved
ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
