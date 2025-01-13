Warning After Drugs Taken From Air Ambulance

Southern District Police and Helicopters Otago are issuing a stark warning to those responsible for the burglary of an air ambulance helicopter at Taieri Airfield over the weekend.

Items taken included drugs from the helicopter’s medical supply stores.

Acting Area Investigations Manager Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale says this particular theft is concerning on many levels.

“Beyond putting the lives of air ambulance patients at risk by taking these essential medical supplies, some of the drugs stolen pose a significant risk to anyone who may choose to take them recreationally.

“The wrong combination or dosage could potentially be fatal, and we urge extreme caution for anyone who may come into contact with these stolen medical supplies.

“We continue to investigate this matter and will be working hard to identify any available lines of enquiry.”

Graheme Gale, the CEO of Helicopters Otago, says the theft of the bag was from the Queenstown rescue helicopter that had just taken a critically ill patient to Dunedin Hospital.

“The helicopter and crew were forced to hold over at the base in North Taieri due to bad weather. The stolen bag contained critical medical equipment and supplies.

“If the helicopter and crew had responded to an incident unaware that the bag had been taken, there could have been fatal consequences.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about the burglary, or those involved.

If you have information to share please get in touch via our 105 service, quoting reference number 250112/9460.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

