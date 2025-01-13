High Temperatures See An Increase Of Beachgoers, First Aid And Shark Sightings

At peak hours, there were over 9000 beachgoers enjoying the hot weather at patrolled beaches this weekend – nearly double that of last weekend (4652).

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) volunteer lifeguards were busy with a variety of incidents to respond to, including multiple patients requiring first aid after medical events occurred on beaches.

Preventative efforts also remain a key focus for lifeguards, with 957 preventative actions conducted – compared to 576 last weekend.

Across the country, lifeguards patrolled beaches for over 8,000 combined hours on Saturday and Sunday. 11 rescues were performed, and first aid was provided to 35 minor incidents and seven major incidents.

“The role lifeguards play in keeping beachgoers safe is broad,” says Andy Kent, SLSNZ General Manager of Lifesaving.

“While our core focus is keeping people safe in the water, we are experiencing an increase in the administering of first aid to patients with pre-existing conditions or suffering medical events out of the water. Thankfully, our team of volunteer lifeguards are highly trained, and continue to provide critical care to beachgoers involved in a wide range of incidents.”

In the Northern Region, Waipu Cove and Ruakaka lifeguards assisted with a high number of patients experiencing medical events, including heart difficulties, seizures, and anaphylaxis. Patients were later transferred into the care of ambulance or medical helicopters, or transported to follow-up care by whānau members.

The Eastern Region saw an increase of flag closures due to multiple bronze whaler shark sightings. The Mount Maunganui Rescue Water Craft (RWC) also assisted two people to shore who had been gathering shellfish at Motuotau Island.

A patient in the Central Region was lucky to be in close proximity to Levin-Waitarere lifeguards, after being kicked by a horse and suffering a suspected broken leg. Lifeguards provided first aid until the patient was transferred into the care of an ambulance.

Meanwhile in the Southern Region, 20 surfers were assisted by lifeguards at Scarborough Beach. Two surfers were rescued by lifeguards, while a further 18 were assisted by an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) after finding themselves in a rip.

Lifeguards are there to monitor hazards, assist in emergencies, and provide expert advice. For real-time beach conditions, visit www.safeswim.org.nz, and in case of an emergency, call 111 and ask for police.

Notes:

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Sat 11 Jan Sun 12 Jan Aggregated No. of rescues performed 6 5 11 No. of people assisted 19 24 43 No. of major first aids 7 0 7 No. of minor first aids 16 19 35 No. of searches 9 0 9 No. of preventatives 492 465 957 No. of people involved 15869 12297 28166 No. of peak head count 4479 4835 9314 No. of hours worked 4142 3912 8054

Northern Region:

Saturday:

Waipu Cove lifeguards were advised of a person with a known heart condition suffering a possible medical event on the beach. An ambulance was called, and as the ambulance arrived on scene, lifeguards were informed of another medical incident. Lifeguards and paramedics provided CPR to a patient who had suffered a seizure and was not breathing. The first patient’s condition improved and was transported to follow-up care by whānau members, while care was provided for the second patient until they departed in an ambulance.

Ruakaka lifeguards received a phone call from a member of the public as a person was having a seizure at Uretiti Beach. Lifeguards responded alongside an ambulance until a helicopter arrived.

An ambulance was called to Long Bay for a patient suffering possible anaphylaxis, and lifeguards provided care until an ambulance arrived.

Sunday:

Whangarei Heads lifeguards rescued a swimmer after they were caught out of their depth.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 3 No. of people assisted 7 3 No. of major first aids 6 0 No. of minor first aids 8 10 No. of searches 9 0 No. of preventatives 231 203 No. of people involved 3253 2848 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 3350 3500 Total Hours Worked 1273 1226

Eastern Region:

Saturday:

The Mount Maunganui Rescue Water Craft (RWC) assisted two people to shore who had been gathering shellfish at Motuotau Island.

Multiple shark sightings occurred at the Bay of Plenty beaches. Where possible, most sharks were identified as bronze whalers.

Sunday:

More shark sightings occurred at Papamoa, Ohope Campground and Whiritoa, causing flag closures.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 1 0 No. of people assisted 11 0 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 8 8 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 141 164 No. of people involved 11472 9004 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 850 700 Total Hours Worked 1240 1297

Central Region:

Saturday:

Levin-Waitarere lifeguards provided first aid to a patient until an ambulance arrived, who had been kicked by a horse and had a suspected broken leg.

Sunday:

Nothing of note.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 1 1 No. of major first aids 1 0 No. of minor first aids 0 1 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 63 28 No. of people involved 939 104 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 147 146 Total Hours Worked 897 680

Southern Region:

Saturday:

Nothing of note.

Sunday:

Sumner lifeguards rescued two surfers, and assisted a further 18 surfers from a rip by inflatable rescue boat (IRB) at Scarborough Beach.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 2 No. of people assisted 0 20 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 0 0 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 57 70 No. of people involved 205 341 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 132 489 Total Hours Worked 732 709

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1. Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2. Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3. If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4. Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5. Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

