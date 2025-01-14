From Overbuying To Overcooking - Food Waste Challenges Impacting Smaller Households

Small households across the South Island are increasingly facing food waste challenges. Research into FOGO (Food Organics, Garden Organics) bin use has revealed that smaller homes often overcook or buy too much food, leading to uneaten leftovers and spoiled produce.

Food scraps sent to landfills produce methane gas, a potent contributor to climate change. By empowering councils and households with practical solutions and support, there is an opportunity to significantly reduce food waste, cut emissions, and make progress toward New Zealand's environmental commitments.

FOGO Bins: Recent Research highlights trends about usage

The research commissioned by the Ministry for the Environment highlights positive trends in the usage of FOGO bins in keeping food scraps out of landfills. Currently, 85% of households who have been supplied with council FOGO bins across the South Island use them, and nearly 62% rely on them as their primary disposal method for food scraps. However, only 10% of FOGO bin capacity is typically used for food waste, suggesting a missed opportunity for greater utilisation.

“This report underscores the vital role of research-driven initiatives in shaping effective waste minimisation policies and projects, helping us achieve crucial environmental goals,” says Juno Scott-Kelly of Love Food Hate Waste NZ.

"Kerbside composting could divert thousands of tonnes of organic waste from landfills, cutting methane emissions—a major driver of climate change. Without these initiatives, we risk falling behind on climate action and waste reduction targets.”

While many people are aware of the environmental damage caused by plastics, fewer realise the staggering impact of food waste.

Sending just one kilogram of food waste to landfills can produce the same carbon emissions as burying 25,000 half-litre plastic bottles. Every lonely piece of bread or bowl of leftover pasta tossed into landfills adds to the methane crisis and addressing food waste is as critical as tackling plastic waste, if not more so.

What’s Being Wasted and Why

The research revealed that households commonly waste:

Fruit and Vegetables: Items like bananas, salad greens, and broccoli often spoil due to over-purchasing or improper storage.

Items like bananas, salad greens, and broccoli often spoil due to over-purchasing or improper storage. Leftovers: Without a structured plan, leftovers are forgotten or left too long, becoming inedible.

Without a structured plan, leftovers are forgotten or left too long, becoming inedible. Packaged Goods: Bulk purchases often result in food expiring before it can be consumed.

Factors such as a lack of meal planning, impulsive shopping, and oversized pre-packaged goods exacerbate the issue within smaller households.

"Households with one or two people face unique challenges in managing food quantities," Scott-Kelly explains. "But with a few small changes, they can save food, money and help keep their food waste out of landfills."

Love Food Hate Waste NZ is proud to contribute through its innovative and impactful behaviour change campaigns. Using insights from this research, they have pulled together practical tips for smaller households to reduce food waste:

Plan Your Portions: Use a meal planner and portion calculator to cook only what you need. Freeze extra portions for future meals. Pro Tip: Freeze soups or stews in ice cube trays for quick, individual servings. Organise Your Fridge: Create an “Eat Me First” shelf for items nearing expiration. Keep perishable goods visible and accessible. Shop Smart: Write a shopping list and stick to it. Buy loose produce instead of pre-packaged amounts that may be too large for your needs. Plan in using your leftovers: Turn last night’s roast veggies into a breakfast frittata or use overripe bananas for muffins. Find recipes on the Love Food Hate Waste NZ website. Preserve for the Future: Freeze bread in slices and blanch excess vegetables for later use.

The High Cost of Food Waste

The environmental and financial costs of food waste in Aotearoa are staggering. Food sent to landfills produces methane, while households lose an estimated $1,500 annually from wasted food. Nationally, over $3.2 billion worth of good food ends up in the bin every year.

"Reducing food waste is one of the simplest ways households can save money and fight climate change," says Scott-Kelly. "Using FOGO bins effectively and embracing waste reduction practices inside the home can make a big difference."

For more tips and resources on reducing food waste, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz or follow us on social media.

