Serious Crash, Burwood - Canterbury
Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 1:46 pm
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
involving a car and a scooter at the intersection of Queen
Elizabeth II Drive and Travis Road, Burwood.
Police
were called about 1.05pm.
Initial indications are
there have been serious injuries.
The road is closed,
with diversions in place.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
