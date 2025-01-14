Serious Crash, Burwood - Canterbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a scooter at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth II Drive and Travis Road, Burwood.

Police were called about 1.05pm.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Please avoid the area if possible.

