Unexplained Death, Nelson

Formal identification has now been completed for the man who was located deceased at his residential address on Suffolk Road, Stoke, Sunday 10 January.

He was 55-year-old Darren James Cook.

Police extend our condolences to his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

While a post-mortem examination has been completed, his cause of death has yet to be confirmed and further forensic testing is being undertaken.

The scene examination has been completed and Police are continuing our work to piece together what occurred prior to his death.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

