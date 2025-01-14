Wellington Rail Network Reopens Following Successful Christmas Closure

Newly resignaled ‘throat’ or entrance to Wellington Station (Photo/Supplied)

KiwiRail is putting the finishing touches on its summer rail upgrades, which means Wellington rail services (excluding the Wairarapa Line) are back up and running, as KiwiRail delivers an ambitious work programme across the Wellington Region.

Each year KiwiRail takes advantage of the quieter holiday period to temporarily close the rail network and undertake a programme of critical maintenance and upgrades (known as a block of line).

KiwiRail’s chief capital planning and asset development officer, David Gordon, says the new year saw a successful block of line, with works completed to schedule so far.

“It has been a smooth holiday period despite the rough weather, and while we have tight deadlines to get a large amount of work done safely, we have managed to complete all the projects we set out to do including re-signaling the entry to Wellington Railway Station,” says David.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our staff and contractors who give up time during the summer holiday period to get the job done.

“Our thanks also extend to the people of the Wellington Region – to commuters and to rail corridor neighbours – for their patience while we undertake this necessary work.”

Major works have been carried out at 17 different sites around Wellington and the Wairarapa, including new signaling and track configuration at Wellington Railway Station, upgrades at Linden Station and Porirua stations, track replacement between Tawa and Lindon, and Crofton Downs to Wadestown. This is in addition to bridge repairs and extensive rail maintenance work across the network.

“Meanwhile work continues on the Wairarapa Line, as we work around the clock to renew almost 9km of ballast, sleepers, and rail in the Remutaka Tunnel,” adds David.

Metlink acting group manager, Bonnie Parfitt, thanks passengers for their patience over the festive period.

“KiwiRail’s summer projects are part of the bigger picture of ongoing improvements to the rail network to improve resilience, reliability, and pave the way for future services,” says Bonnie.

“The switch from manual to computer-based signaling at Wellington Station is a big change that has gone well. KiwiRail train control and Metlink staff are doing a great job of working with a new system, and while we continue to monitor things over coming days, passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and keep an eye on the Metlink website or ap for any updates.”

Wairarapa Line rail services are expected to resume on Monday 10 February.

By numbers – Wellington Station Resignaling Project over Xmas:

· Up to 180 workers on site per shift at Wellington Station

· Over 20,000 hours of labour

· More than 1800m3 of formation (the small stones that form the track bed)

· 6 x turnouts installed (where trains move from one track to another)

· More than 400m of new rail track and 200m of overhead line wiring

· 89 year old signal box and control system ends – replaced with new control system

