Taupō Man Hands Himself In After Escaping Custody
Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 9:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 30-year-old man who escaped Police custody in Taupō on
Monday afternoon has handed himself in to Police.
The
man handed himself in at Taupō Police Station shortly after
9am today.
He will be appearing in Taupō District
Court this
morning.
