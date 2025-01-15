Information Sought After Arson Incident, Raglan

Raglan Police investigating an arson incident alongside Marine Parade yesterday would like to speak to any witnesses.

Just after 5pm, emergency services were notified of a fire that had been lit near the Raglan Airfield.

This fire spread rapidly due to the dry conditions, threatening nearby campgrounds and infrastructure.

Fortunately the fire was extinguished a short time later, with no damage to any property.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Marine Parada area around 5pm yesterday, or anyone who has CCTV footage around the area during that time.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250115/1158.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

