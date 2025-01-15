Toxic Algae Blooms In Wairarapa Catchments/rivers – Dogs And People Should Avoid Contact With Water

Red alert level warnings are in place at Ruamāhanga River from Doubles Bridge to Kokotau, due to the presence of moderate amounts of toxic alage mats on the river’s edge.

Greater Wellington advises people not to swim or let their dogs near the water at Ruamāhanga River from Doubles Bridge to Kokotau, including Te Ore Ore and The Cliffs. Dog walkers should ensure their dogs do not scavenge anything from the riverbanks where algal mats may have accumulated.

Greater Wellington manager knowledge Dr Evan Harrison says toxic algae is a neurotoxin that acts like snake venom, which can be very harmful to humans and lethal for dogs if ingested.

“We’re advising that people avoid using the stretch of Ruamāhanga River from Doubles Bridge to Kokotau, but if you do go there keep dogs and small children away from the river’s edge,” Dr Harrison says.

“Even a small amount of toxic algae, the size of a 50-cent piece, can be enough to kill a dog.

“Dog owners who think their animals have swallowed toxic algae, or shows signs of lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, paralysis or convulsions, should go to the nearest vet immediately.”

People who have been in contact with toxic algae and are feeling unwell, should see a doctor or ring Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The community is advised to check the LAWA website for toxic algae warnings and alerts before visiting rivers in the Wellington region this summer.

“Toxic algal blooms form naturally when temperatures increase, and calm weather conditions provide a stable growing environment.” says Dr Harrison.

“It’s important everyone knows how to spot toxic algae to keep their pets and whānau safe.”

“Toxic algae grows on rocks in the riverbed and forms leathery, dark green or black mats, which can break off and accumulate at the river’s edge. As the algal mats dry out, they can become light brown colour and have a distinctive deep earthy or musty smell.”

Greater Wellington is currently monitoring popular river swimming spots for toxic algae on a weekly basis.

To learn more about toxic algae, visit: Greater Wellington — Toxic algae (gw.govt.nz): https://www.gw.govt.nz/environment/freshwater/swimming-water-quality/toxic-algae/

To check for toxic algae alerts in the Wellington region, visit: Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA): https://www.lawa.org.nz/

