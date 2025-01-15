Name Release: Fatal Crash, Palmerston North
Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
person who died in a crash on Victoria Ave, Palmerston North
on Monday 6 January.
He was 50-year-old Paul Campbell,
from Hokowhitu.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
