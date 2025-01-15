Name Release: Fatal Crash, Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe
Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died in
a crash on Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe on Sunday 12
January.
He was 68-year-old Mark David Macaulay, from
Greenmeadows, Napier.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
