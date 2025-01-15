Name Release: Fatal Crash, Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a crash on Colyton Road, Bunnythorpe on Sunday 12 January.

He was 68-year-old Mark David Macaulay, from Greenmeadows, Napier.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

