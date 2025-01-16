Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made Following Air Ambulance Burglary

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 8:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 31-year-old man is before the courts following an investigation into the burglary of an air ambulance helicopter in Mosgiel.

In the early hours of Sunday 12 January, a bag containing critical medical equipment and supplies was stolen from the Queenstown rescue helicopter, which was forced to hold-over at the North Taieri base due to bad weather.

Enquiries led Police to execute a search warrant at a Dunedin address yesterday, Wednesday 15 January, where the 31-year-old was arrested at the scene.

The man is alleged to have also been involved in two other burglaries in the Dunedin area the early hours of the morning Sunday 12 January.

He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court today (16 January) charged with three charges of burglary and two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police continue to make enquiries into the incidents and further charges are likely.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 