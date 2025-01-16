Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tapanui Man Facing Numerous Drug-Related Charges

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 9:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 25-year-old Tapanui man is facing a raft of charges relating to the sale and supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs throughout the Southland, Otago and Central Otago areas.

Roxburgh Police arrested the man yesterday and he is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court today (16 January).

An investigation into this offending began following a vehicle crash Police attended in August 2024, where the man was found in possession of cannabis and methamphetamine.

Yesterday’s arrest follows the arrests of a man and woman from Southland in October 2024 by the Invercargill Organised Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

The 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have been charged with numerous drugs and firearms offences and are currently before the courts.

Police are not ruling out further arrests and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about similar offending in their community to report it to us, by contacting your local police station.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

