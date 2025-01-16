Pop-Up Coffee Stand Coming To Te Ngaengae Pool + Fitness

Trade School Industries Chair Nic Drew-Crawshaw and Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry at Te Ngaengae Pool + Fitness. Photo/Supplied.

Naenae’s Trade School Kitchen (TSK) café will partner with Hutt City Council to provide a pop-up coffee stand in the foyer at Te Ngaengae Pool + Fitness centre.

The pop-up café will run as a three-month pilot to gauge demand.

When the new centre was designed, a deliberate decision was made to not include a destination café as it may have taken customers away from local businesses.

Directly across the road from the pool are several businesses offering coffee and kai, including Trade School Kitchen Café - a social enterprise providing employment opportunities and a place of connection for those who face barriers to getting good work.

Trade School Industries Chair Nic Drew-Crawshaw says many people will be able to call into the town centre to pick up what they want before and after going to the pool. The pop-up will make it easier for pool users to get a drink or snack on their way through, especially for those supervising tamariki.

"Being able to get a coffee at the pool will not only add to the experience, it’ll also support a local social enterprise and provide employment opportunities for someone who may face barriers to getting good work.

"As well as serving excellent coffee, we pride ourselves on sharing manaakitanga with our community. The pop-up at the pool allows us to extend that welcome to all pool visitors."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The new $68 million facility opened on 4 December. As well as being popular with the local community, it’s expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors back into Naenae every year.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says Council and the Community Advisory Group for the project worked tirelessly to ensure Naenae got the best possible benefit from the large financial investment made in the pool and fitness centre.

"We know retailers in the town centre were hit hard by the pool’s closure and we worked hard to support them during the construction phase. Now the new pool is open, we want to promote Naenae businesses so pool visitors can support them and help make the town centre thrive."

© Scoop Media

