Plan Ahead As Fast Boats And Fast Cars Take Stage This Weekend

Auckland Transport (AT) is encouraging fans to check out their travel options and allow plenty of time this weekend if they’re heading to Luke Combs’ concerts, SailGP’s New Zealand Grand Prix or Auckland FC’s match against Melbourne City.

AT Group Manager Public Transport Operations Rachel Cara says it’s going to be a big weekend for Auckland with the three events on while major maintenance work continues on Auckland’s rail network.

“With three big events taking place across Auckland this weekend it’s going to be busy out there so we’re asking people to plan their travel ahead of time so they can travel smoothly to these amazing events,” Ms Cara said.

“We’re also reminding people that Auckland’s rail network is still closed this weekend while KiwiRail and City Rail Link teams complete vital maintenance work and network upgrades ahead of most train services starting to run again from 28 January.

“Rail replacement buses will be running while the trains are out of action along with all of AT’s regular weekend bus services, meaning that there will still be plenty of public transport options for people to get around.”

Over 100 special event buses to take country fans down the Honkey Tonk Highway

With trains not running AT has organised extra special event buses to get fans to the Luke Combs concerts at Eden Park on Friday and Saturday.

“There will be more than 100 special event buses transporting fans to Eden Park from the city centre and North Shore and back again at the end of the concert,” Rachel Cara says.

“Because it takes longer to clear a large crowd with buses than trains there will be longer than usual wait times at the end of the concert, so we’re asking people to be patient and consider all their options.

“To help provide more alternatives, we have also set up an additional park and ride and shuttle bus service operating from Alexandra Park which will be a good option for people not taking the event buses to the city or North Shore.”

Some ferry services foiled by SailGP exclusion zone from Friday to Sunday

An exclusion zone will be put in place on the Waitematā Harbour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons around the SailGP race area to make sure that the SailGP F50 boats can safely train, race at speeds and there is a safe area for all the spectator boats away from other maritime traffic.

Because of the location of the exclusion zone AT’s ferry services to Bayswater, Birkenhead, Hobsonville Point and West Harbour won’t be able to operate between 1pm and 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Alternative bus services are available from each of the affected ferry terminals and AT is encouraging ferry passengers to check their best options before they travel on Friday and over the weekend. There will also be ambassadors stationed at these ferry terminals to help passengers to plan their journeys when ferries aren’t able to run.

AT’s ferry services to Devonport, Gulf Harbour, Half Moon Bay and Pine Harbour don’t need to travel through the SailGP exclusion zone so will continue to operate this weekend, although there may be minor delays.

Notes:

Travel on AT buses and rail replacement buses is included for ticket holders heading to Luke Combs or SailGP’s New Zealand Grand Prix this weekend. Travel is free for Luke Combs ticket holders on the concert day from 1pm and from 11.30am for SailGP ticket holders.

Standard fares apply for travel to the Auckland FC match at Go Media Stadium.

For more information about transport options for all three events please visit www.at.govt.nz/events

