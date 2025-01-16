Taheke Vegetation Fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is responding to a vegetation fire at Taheke, which began at around 12.45pm this afternoon.

There are six trucks, one tanker, and three helicopters attending, with another helicopter on standby.

Northland District Commander Wipari Henwood says the fire is 10ha in size, and fire crews are protecting one structure which is threatened by the fire.

"We’re asking people to stay away from the Horeke Road area so our crews can work to contain the fire," he says.

"If you see smoke, please move away from it, and any affected properties should shut their doors and windows."

All fire permits are currently suspended in Northland until Sunday 19 January, which means no outdoor fires are allowed.

"The fire danger is increasing in Northland, so please take extreme care with anything that could cause a fire."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

