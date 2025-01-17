Time Running Out To Claim $100,000 Reward In Arthur Easton Investigation

Arthur Easton (Photo/Supplied)

A reward for information to identify the person responsible for murdering Arthur Easton 39 years ago will expire in 7 days.

Police announced a $100,000 reward in October, for information that leads to finding the person responsible for killing Arthur in his Papakura home nearly four decades ago.

The reward was offered for a limited period of three months to encourage people who have credible, current information to come forward now, and not leave it any longer.

On Sunday 13 October 1985, a male intruder entered the Easton family home on Grove Road at 8pm.

Arthur and his two teenage sons confronted this offender in the hallway, which lead to a violent altercation and ultimately the death of 52-year-old Arthur.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says the investigation team is continuing to assess the information and conduct follow-up enquiries.

“We cannot provide details while the investigation is ongoing, but we are committed to getting a result as soon as possible.

“We are determined to find the person responsible for killing Arthur and we know there are still people who have not yet spoken to Police and who may have information about the events around Arthur’s death.”

Detective Inspector Adkin says Police are grateful to those who have come forward with new information, and hopes the possibility of a significant cash reward will prompt others.

“It’s is not too late to come forward and speak to us, and to give Arthur’s family the answers they deserve.”

The reward will remain in place until midnight on 24 January 2025.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the team by calling 0800 GROVE 1985 (0800 47683 1985) or emailing directly to Operation.Grove1985@police.govt.nz

Information can be provided by updating Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 200520/4108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

