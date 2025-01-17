Nominations For The Next Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador Close On 31 Jan

The nomination period for the third Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador for Aotearoa New Zealand closes on Tuesday 31 January 2025. Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador supports and champions the importance of reading in the lives of young New Zealanders, their whānau and communities.

“We are looking for someone to be a national reading role model. The future Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador will inspire and motivate young readers and increase the visibility and awareness of reading across all sectors - helping to create a nation of readers” Rachel Esson, National Librarian Te Pouhuaki explains.

The role will be eligible for a stipend of $50,000 per annum and is appointed for a two-year term, commencing mid-2025.

This is an exciting opportunity to build on the wonderful mahi of the inaugural ambassador Ben Brown and current Te Awhi Rito Alan Dingley, whose two-year term will end in May 2025. The National Library of New Zealand leads the Te Awhi Rito New Zealand Reading Ambassador programme in partnership with Read New Zealand Te Pou Muramura, Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa and Storylines Children’s Literature Charitable Trust Te Whare Waituhi Tamariki o Aotearoa.

“Our goal in establishing the Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador role was to have a national reading advocate for children and young people. The intention is that each Te Awhi Rito brings their unique experience and perspective to the role, but all are dedicated to inspiring a love of reading in the lives of young people and championing the powerful benefits of reading for literacy and wellbeing.” says Elizabeth Jones, Director Literacy and Learning, National Library of New Zealand.

To find out more about Te Awhi Rito, visit the National Library website. To make a nomination, fill out the Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador nomination form. Nominations close on Tuesday, 31 January 2025.

