Three Arrested Following Mount Wellington Firearms Incident

Three people have been taken into custody following a firearms incident in Mount Wellington last night.

At about 8.40pm, there was an altercation between two groups of people outside a restaurant on Lunn Avenue before the parties separated and got into two vehicles.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says the occupants in one vehicle allegedly discharged a firearm towards the other vehicle.

“Both vehicles fled immediately after, however our staff were in the area, and signalled one to stop.

“The other vehicle has continued on towards Mount Wellington and was tracked by the Police helicopter heading towards Māngere.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the Police helicopter provided commentary as the vehicle pulled into a property on Mountain Road, Māngere Bridge where the occupants ran through properties and got into another vehicle.

“The offenders then continued onto the South-Western motorway towards Manurewa and officers attempted to stop it on Puhinui Road, however, it failed to stop.

“A pursuit ensued towards a Burundi Avenue address where two people were arrested, both with gang links.”

He says a sawn-off shotgun was also located in the vehicle.

“While officers were at the scene another vehicle drove through Police cordons and failed to stop when signalled so that driver was also arrested. She was the partner of one of the arrested men.

“We know incidents like this are distressing for the wider community, so these swift arrests by our diligent staff are really pleasing and significant to ongoing public safety.”

The police investigation is continuing and further arrests are not excluded.

A 30-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, failing to stop, and intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says there are currently no known links between a later firearms incident in neighbouring Counties Manukau district.

“We are keeping an open mind at this very early stage,” he says.

