Nationwide Rallies This Weekend Will Celebrate The Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza And Palestinian Steadfastness
Nationwide rallies around the country will this weekend celebrate the ceasefire settlement which will bring huge relief for Palestinians in Gaza.
We will also be celebrating Palestinian resistance and steadfastness which means Israel has failed in its key objectives – it has not crushed the Palestinian resistance nor has it ethnically cleansed Palestinians from Northern Gaza for Israeli settlements.
Over 15 months Israel has dropped well over 70,000 tonnes of bombs on this tiny 360 square kilometre strip of land, home to 2.3 million people. This is more than the combined total of bombs dropped on London, Hamburg and Dresden during the six years of the Second World War.
Just as we saw in Vietnam and Afghanistan the determination to resist has proven itself more critical than the overwhelming military firepower of Israel and the US.
Palestinian courage, tenacity and sumud (steadfastness) represent a triumph of the human spirit against overwhelming odds.
For New Zealand the great tragedy has been our government response which has been to condemn every act of Palestinian resistance but refuse to condemn even the most blatant of Israeli war crimes. Mr Luxon has put us on the wrong side of yet another human struggle for justice.
Nationwide rallies/marches/MP protests/vigils this week
North Island
Opononi - Shared Palestinian themed lunch
Saturday 18 January
1:00 pm
Outside Opononi four square
Kerikeri - Rally
First Saturday of the month
Whangarei – Rally
No Rally this week
Waiheke – Market Stall – hosted by Stand
With Palestine Waiheke!
Every Saturday
8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ostend Market, Waiheke Island
Auckland –
Stand for Palestine
Monday – Friday
3:00 – 4:00 pm at the US Consulate - 23 Customs Street East
4:00 – 5:00 pm at Te Komititanga Britomart Square
Auckland
– Joining Marika at Stand for Palestine (see
above)
Wednesday 15 January
3:00 – 4:00 pm at the US Consulate - 23 Customs Street East
4:00 – 5:00 pm at Te Komititanga Britomart Square
Auckland – Banners
around Tamaki Makaurau
Every Saturday
This week
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Sunnynook Road overbridge, North Shore, Auckland
Text John on 021 899 659 for more details
Auckland – Rally for Palestine – The BDS
Series
Saturday 18 January - Divest
2:00 pm
Te Komititanga - Britomart Square, Tamaki Makaurau
Thames – Vigil to Stop the war on
Children
(Hosted by The Basket – Social and Environmental Justice - Hauraki)
First Saturday of the month
Tauranga – Picnic in the Park
Friday 17 January
6:00 pm
Gourmet Night Market, Coronation Park, Mt Maunganui
Tauranga - Flags
Sunday 19 January
11:00 am
Papamoa shopping center, Domain & Gravatt Rd, Papamoa
Hamilton – Flag Waving for
Palestine
Saturday 11 January
1:00 pm
Flynn Park, Cnr Wairere Drive & Naylor, Hamilton
Raglan
Sunday 12 January
Nothing this week
Cambridge - Rally for Palestine
Every Saturday
11:00 am
Cambridge Town Hall
Rotorua
– Rally for Palestine
Every Thursday
4:30 pm
National MP Todd McClays Office - Cnr Amohau and Ranolf St lights, Rotorua
Gisborne - Farmers Market -
Vigil to Stop the war on Children
Every Saturday
9:30 – 11:30 am
Gisborne Farmers Market
Napier -
Rally for Palestine
Saturday 18 January
11:30 am
Marine Parade Soundshell Roundabout
Hastings
– Rally for Palestine
Sunday 19 January
1:00 pm
Hastings Town Clock – Hastings CBD
Palmerston
North - Rally
Every Sunday
2:00 pm
The Square, Palmerston North
New Plymouth – Flags at the
Council
Every Friday
4:00 – 5:30 pm
New Plymouth District Council, 84 Liardet Street
New Plymouth –
Flags for Gaza
Saturday 18 January
1:00 PM
The Landing, 1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth
Whanganui -
Rally for Palestine
Saturday 18 January
11:00 am
Riverside Market, Whanganui
Carterton –
Gathering for Gaza
Every Tuesday
12:00 midday
Memorial Square.
Martinborough – Vigil
for Palestine
Every Wednesday
11:00 am
The square at the top of Kitchener St, Martinborough
Masterton -
Gathering for Gaza
Every Sunday
9:30 am
Town Hall Lawn, Masterton
Featherston – Gathering for
Gaza
Every Saturday
11:00 am
The Squircle (opposite the op shop).
Wellington – Flags on the
Bridge
(hosted by the Falastin Tea Collective)
Every Friday
7:45 – 8:45 am
Hill Street bridge Overbridge, Wellington
Wellington – Vigil for
Palestine
(hosted by Aotearoa Healthcare Workers for Palestine)
Every Friday
6:00 pm
In front of Wellington Hospital, 49 Riddiford Street, Newtown, Wellington
Wellington – Rally
(hosted by the Falastin Tea Collective)
Saturday 18 January
1:00 pm
South Island
Nelson – Flag waving for Palestine
Saturday 18 January
10:30 am
Tahunanui Beach, Rocks Rd, Nelson
Blenheim -
Rally for Palestine
Saturday 18 January
11:00 am
Blenheim Railway Station
Christchurch – Flags
for Palestine
Friday 17 January
4:00 pm
Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch
Christchurch
– Rally for Palestine
Saturday 18 January
1:00 pm
Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch
Timaru
No Rally this weekend
Dunedin – Rally
Saturday 18 January
No Rally this weekend
Queenstown
No rally this weekend
Invercargill - Rally for
Palestine
Sunday 19 January
1:00 pm
Wachner place Invercargill