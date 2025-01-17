Nationwide Rallies This Weekend Will Celebrate The Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza And Palestinian Steadfastness

Nationwide rallies around the country will this weekend celebrate the ceasefire settlement which will bring huge relief for Palestinians in Gaza.

We will also be celebrating Palestinian resistance and steadfastness which means Israel has failed in its key objectives – it has not crushed the Palestinian resistance nor has it ethnically cleansed Palestinians from Northern Gaza for Israeli settlements.

Over 15 months Israel has dropped well over 70,000 tonnes of bombs on this tiny 360 square kilometre strip of land, home to 2.3 million people. This is more than the combined total of bombs dropped on London, Hamburg and Dresden during the six years of the Second World War.

Just as we saw in Vietnam and Afghanistan the determination to resist has proven itself more critical than the overwhelming military firepower of Israel and the US.

Palestinian courage, tenacity and sumud (steadfastness) represent a triumph of the human spirit against overwhelming odds.

For New Zealand the great tragedy has been our government response which has been to condemn every act of Palestinian resistance but refuse to condemn even the most blatant of Israeli war crimes. Mr Luxon has put us on the wrong side of yet another human struggle for justice.

Nationwide rallies/marches/MP protests/vigils this week

North Island

Opononi - Shared Palestinian themed lunch

Saturday 18 January

1:00 pm

Outside Opononi four square

Kerikeri - Rally

First Saturday of the month

Whangarei – Rally

No Rally this week

Waiheke – Market Stall – hosted by Stand With Palestine Waiheke!

Every Saturday

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Ostend Market, Waiheke Island

Auckland – Stand for Palestine

Monday – Friday

3:00 – 4:00 pm at the US Consulate - 23 Customs Street East

4:00 – 5:00 pm at Te Komititanga Britomart Square

Auckland – Joining Marika at Stand for Palestine (see above)

Wednesday 15 January

3:00 – 4:00 pm at the US Consulate - 23 Customs Street East

4:00 – 5:00 pm at Te Komititanga Britomart Square

Auckland – Banners around Tamaki Makaurau

Every Saturday

This week

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Sunnynook Road overbridge, North Shore, Auckland

Text John on 021 899 659 for more details

Auckland – Rally for Palestine – The BDS Series

Saturday 18 January - Divest

2:00 pm

Te Komititanga - Britomart Square, Tamaki Makaurau

Thames – Vigil to Stop the war on Children

(Hosted by The Basket – Social and Environmental Justice - Hauraki)

First Saturday of the month

Tauranga – Picnic in the Park

Friday 17 January

6:00 pm

Gourmet Night Market, Coronation Park, Mt Maunganui

Tauranga - Flags

Sunday 19 January

11:00 am

Papamoa shopping center, Domain & Gravatt Rd, Papamoa

Hamilton – Flag Waving for Palestine

Saturday 11 January

1:00 pm

Flynn Park, Cnr Wairere Drive & Naylor, Hamilton

Raglan

Sunday 12 January

Nothing this week

Cambridge - Rally for Palestine

Every Saturday

11:00 am

Cambridge Town Hall

Rotorua – Rally for Palestine

Every Thursday

4:30 pm

National MP Todd McClays Office - Cnr Amohau and Ranolf St lights, Rotorua

Gisborne - Farmers Market - Vigil to Stop the war on Children

Every Saturday

9:30 – 11:30 am

Gisborne Farmers Market

Napier - Rally for Palestine

Saturday 18 January

11:30 am

Marine Parade Soundshell Roundabout

Hastings – Rally for Palestine

Sunday 19 January

1:00 pm

Hastings Town Clock – Hastings CBD

Palmerston North - Rally

Every Sunday

2:00 pm

The Square, Palmerston North

New Plymouth – Flags at the Council

Every Friday

4:00 – 5:30 pm

New Plymouth District Council, 84 Liardet Street

New Plymouth – Flags for Gaza

Saturday 18 January

1:00 PM

The Landing, 1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth

Whanganui - Rally for Palestine

Saturday 18 January

11:00 am

Riverside Market, Whanganui

Carterton – Gathering for Gaza

Every Tuesday

12:00 midday

Memorial Square.

Martinborough – Vigil for Palestine

Every Wednesday

11:00 am

The square at the top of Kitchener St, Martinborough

Masterton - Gathering for Gaza

Every Sunday

9:30 am

Town Hall Lawn, Masterton

Featherston – Gathering for Gaza

Every Saturday

11:00 am

The Squircle (opposite the op shop).

Wellington – Flags on the Bridge

(hosted by the Falastin Tea Collective)

Every Friday

7:45 – 8:45 am

Hill Street bridge Overbridge, Wellington

Wellington – Vigil for Palestine

(hosted by Aotearoa Healthcare Workers for Palestine)

Every Friday

6:00 pm

In front of Wellington Hospital, 49 Riddiford Street, Newtown, Wellington

Wellington – Rally

(hosted by the Falastin Tea Collective)

Saturday 18 January

1:00 pm

South Island

Nelson – Flag waving for Palestine

Saturday 18 January

10:30 am

Tahunanui Beach, Rocks Rd, Nelson

Blenheim - Rally for Palestine

Saturday 18 January

11:00 am

Blenheim Railway Station

Christchurch – Flags for Palestine

Friday 17 January

4:00 pm

Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch

Christchurch – Rally for Palestine

Saturday 18 January

1:00 pm

Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch

Timaru

No Rally this weekend

Dunedin – Rally

Saturday 18 January

No Rally this weekend

Queenstown

No rally this weekend

Invercargill - Rally for Palestine

Sunday 19 January

1:00 pm

Wachner place Invercargill

