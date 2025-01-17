Metlink Articulated Bus Trial Progresses To Next Stage

Karori_Tunnel-Bus-render(Photo/Supplied)

A second articulated bus trial to test transport infrastructure along Metlink’s route 2 will take place on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 January.

This additional test will confirm the road and bus stop infrastructure between Karori and Courtenay Place is suitable for articulated buses. Metlink bus stops have been designed to accommodate articulated buses, and the test will give confidence that the buses will operate seamlessly through the city.

The trial will also assess how the buses will park and charge at their depot, identify training requirements for drivers, and changes required for the remainder of route 2 (Courtenay Place to Miramar and Seatoun).

There will also be a test of common diversion routes during road closures to confirm suitability.

An older articulated vehicle borrowed from Auckland will be used in the trial, as the new electric articulated buses are not yet in New Zealand, though they are now operating in Australia.

The first tranche of electric articulated buses is expected to join the Metlink fleet in 2026 and will have 65 percent more capacity than buses currently providing route 2 services, to meet growing passenger demand on the busiest bus route in Wellington.

The Karori and Seatoun tunnels are too small to accommodate double decker buses, making articulated buses the best solution.

For more information on this project, visit the Metlink website.

