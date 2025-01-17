The latest update on the HMNZS Manawanui response | 17 January 2025

First cycle of the fuel and other pollutants recovery from HMNZS Manawanui complete. Salvors contracted by NZDF offload tanktainers from their barge in port in Apia and uplift empty ones. Supplied: NZDF

The first major achievement in the removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui has been completed, with recovered fuel being offloaded at the Port of Apia, marking the completion of the first removal cycle.

· The barge returned to the southwest of Upolu to position back above Manawanui where divers will prepare to hit the water to commence the second cycle of fuel removal.

· NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “It’s very pleasing to see that the recovery of fuel and other pollutants from Manawanui has progressed despite the impact of adverse weather conditions.”

· “The weather, particularly at this time of year, has and will influence the fuel and other pollutants removal process,” Commodore Brown said.

· “This week the salvors were able to move the barge into the Port of Apia to offload tanktainers holding recovered fuel and other pollutants,” Commodore Brown said.

· “Empty tanktainers were loaded on the barge before it was towed back above Manawanui in preparation for the next cycle of fuel removal.”

· He said, the barge is expected to make a number of visits back to Apia to offload tanktainers between now and the end of the fuel removal phase.

· Commodore Brown said, “While the barge is away, the 2km safety buffer zone around the site remains in place to protect the anchors and buoys, and to ensure the safety of people who might be on the water in the area.”

· “Offloaded tanktainers are being securely stored at the port before the fuel and other pollutants are transferred for processing and storage, while disposal processes are worked through.’’

· New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel in Samoa continue to support the salvors with monitoring the worksite above Manawanui and surrounding area, and are standing by to provide further support as required.

· “During the complex and technical phase of fuel removal, the salvors have been continually advancing progress to further safely access more technically challenging aspects of the operation in order to extract more fuel and other pollutants.”

Commodore Brown also said, “It had been pleasing to see before Christmas, due to results of recent water testing, the Samoan Government reduce significantly the precautionary zone in which the fishing warning applied along the south coast of Upolu, widening the area greatly for fishing activities.”

· The prohibited area of 2km around Manawanui remains in place as a safety buffer zone to ensure safety while the fuel removal phase is underway.

· “The NZDF continues to support the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa’s sampling and monitoring plan, and we anticipate that latest results will drive a further reduction of the precautionary zone,” Commodore Brown said.

© Scoop Media

