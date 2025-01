Vegetation Fire On Mangere Mountain: Update 2

The fire at Mangere Mountain is now contained. Crews remain onsite dampening down hotspots and will continue working this morning,

19 Crews fought the blaze overnight which grew to more than 3 hectares. While no structures were under threat, an emergency mobile alert was issued due to possible impacts from smoke.

People are asked to stay away from the Mangere Mountain area to allow crews to work.

