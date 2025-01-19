Operation Kereru Disrupts Antisocial Road User Activity In The Hutt Valley

Supplied: NZ Police

Wellington Police were out in force last night disrupting antisocial road user gatherings across the district, with vehicle seizures, impoundments, and infringements being issued.

Operation Kereru saw Police staff taking a coordinated zero-tolerance approach within the region, specifically within the Hutt Valley area.

Over the course of the night, 10 vehicles were either pink or green stickered, three licences were suspended, 32 infringement notices were issued, three vehicles impounded, and three drivers were summonsed for excess breath alcohol.

Bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice also assisted leading to four vehicles being seized and a large number of fines collected.

Wellington Police remained agile and persistent, ready to respond and disrupt gatherings, conduct checkpoints, and stopping drivers across the district.

Acting Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Samuel Avison says this operation sends a clear message to those wanting to participate in disruptive and illegal activity.

“Our high visibility and enforcement approach meant groups were intercepted before they could set up in one location, meaning they were unable to participate in antisocial road user behaviours.”

Wellington Police are committed to holding illegal street racers to account as we know the impact this activity has on the community.

“Not only does it keep residents awake and damage the roads, but it places drivers, passengers, bystanders, and other motorists at extreme risk,” says Senior Sergeant Samuel Avison.

Police ask members of the public to report unlawful activity to us, as soon as possible with as much information as safely possible.

This will assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately response, allow us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.

You can report information to us by calling 111, if it is happening now, or through our 105 service for non-emergencies.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

