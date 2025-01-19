Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Rescue, Lake Taupō

Sunday, 19 January 2025, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Taupō Police:

Police received a report about 12:40pm today of a person or people on a jetski in trouble, on Lake Taupō off Acacia Bay.

While one person and the jetski made it to shore with assistance from Police and Taupō Coastguard, a second person sadly did not, and was last seen struggling in the water.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified and is expected to deploy tomorrow.

Tūwharetoa Maori Trust Board has been advised and local hapū are assisting to support those involved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 