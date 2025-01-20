Kerbside Collections Stay The Same Over Auckland Anniversary & Waitangi Days; Please Stop Putting Batteries In Your Bins

Hamilton’s kerbside services will not be impacted by Auckland Anniversary Day (Monday 27 January) and Waitangi Day (Thursday 6 February).

As Hamiltonians enjoy some days off to soak up the summer weather, our contractors will be busy collecting the city’s rubbish and recycling.

“Residents should put their bins out on their usual collection day by 7am,” said Hamilton City Council's Resource Recovery Operations Manager Trent Fowles.

“If you plan to go away or enjoy a sleep in over the upcoming public holidays, remember to put your bins out the evening before.

“Household rubbish can easily increase around this time with more people at home during school holidays. It’s important to put the correct items in our bins to help reduce our waste. The bin sorter tool is great if you’re unsure where a rubbish item should go,” said Fowles.

In December, Hamiltonians saved 360,000kg of food waste, 269,000kg of glass and 637,000kg of recycling from landfill by using the kerbside services.

One item which should not be disposed of in kerbside bins is lithium batteries. Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre has seen multiple fires sparked by batteries over the past month.

These batteries are found in vapes, smart phones, e-scooters, laptops, portable phone chargers and electric toothbrushes, among other devices.

They catch fire or explode when the bags are compressed in the kerbside collection truck or as they are compacted at the Resource Recovery Centre.

“Putting batteries in bags or kerbside bins puts people at risk, it’s very dangerous.

“Disposing your batteries is easy. If you are dropping your rubbish at the Resource Recovery Centre, keep the batteries separate and drop them in the bin for free in the recycling section of the facility”, Fowles said.

Residents can talk to their vape supplier about their in-store battery disposal system. Council provides a free battery and electrical waste disposal bin at the Resource Recovery Centre – along with free household recycling, glass and hazardous waste disposal.

If you have excess waste, green waste, recycling or items to donate, check out the operating times for the following facilities:

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre

27 January: 9am - 4pm

6 February: 9am - 4pm

Hamilton Organic Centre – Wickham Street

27 January: 8am - 5pm

6 February: 8am - 5pm

Lincoln Street Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store

27 January: 9am - 4pm

6 February: 9am - 4pm

