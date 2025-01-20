SLSNZ Urges Beachgoers To Swim Between The Flags As Warmer Weather Attracts People To Beaches

Lifeguards performed 28 rescues this weekend as warmer weather attracted people to beaches up and down the motu.

Volunteer surf lifeguards put in over 200 hours at Raglan as the Soundsplash Festival saw over 4000 visitors on the beach on Saturday. Despite the numbers, surf lifeguards reported that most people were sensible. Surf lifeguards performed three assists and responded to four first aid incidents.

People getting into trouble outside of the flags kept surf lifeguards busy in Christchurch. Waimairi surf lifeguards rescued two swimmers who were swimming outside the flagged area and became caught in strong winds on Saturday. On Sunday, surf lifeguards at New Brighton’s North Beach rescued two people who ran into difficulty while swimming outside the flagged area.

Lifeguards at Piha also assisted a family who were swimming after patrol hours on Sunday. The family were lucky to be spotted and rescued by surfers. Off-duty lifeguards met them on the beach and provided first aid care until the ambulance arrived.

SLSNZ GM Lifesaving Andy Kent, says while he’s pleased most people are swimming between the flags and while lifeguards are on duty, those who don’t are taking their life in their hands.

“The flagged area is the safest place to swim and where lifeguards put most of their focus.”

“If you swim outside of the flags or outside of duty hours you’re leaving an awful lot up to chance.”

With January traditionally being New Zealand’s most dangerous month in the water, Andy urges beachgoers to think about the impact of their drowning on those around them.

“Losing a life due to drowning is devastating for friends and whanau, the person’s community and the lifeguards involved in the incident, says Andy.

“Please weigh up the benefit of swimming outside of the flags or outside lifeguard hours with the risk you’re taking and the impact it would have on your friends and whanau if your luck were to run out,” says Andy.

Beachgoers can check what beaches in their area are lifeguarded and the hours surf lifeguards are on duty by visiting swimsafe.org.nz or using the Swimsafe app.

