Find Your Purrfect Companion At SPCA’s Caturdays

Photo/Supplied

Kitten season has well and truly started. SPCA Centres are full of lovely kittens ready for the furever home. To help make it easy for people to find their purrfect companion, from Saturday, 25 January to Saturday, 15 March, SPCA Centres nationwide will be offering walk-in Caturdays.

For the next eight Saturdays, potential adopters can drop by their local SPCA Centre, no appointment needed, to meet the adorable cats and kittens waiting for a home. This initiative reintroduces the pre-Covid adoption experience that many have been asking for, giving families the chance to meet and connect with their future companion.

“Life is better with cats,” says Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell, SPCA’s General Manager, Animal Services.

“Our walk-in Caturdays aim to help 2,500 cats and kittens find their perfect homes this summer. It’s a fantastic way to relieve the pressure of kitten season and ensure our animals receive the love and care they deserve.”

There are so many benefits of adopting from SPCA. Every cat and kitten is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, and health-checked by our expert team. By choosing to adopt, you’re not just gaining a furry friend, you’re also helping to reduce unwanted litters and support animal welfare.

To make it even easier to adopt, we are hopeful adopters to please complete an online adoption form (www.spca.nz/adopt) before they come in on a Caturday.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Application links are on all of the cat profiles – the one you apply for doesn’t have to be the one you take home on the day. But registering beforehand will help speed up the process and assist us with finding you the purrfect match.

Appointments will still be needed for dog, small animal, and farm animal adoptions, as many of these animals are in foster care and need to be brought into a Centre for meet-and-greets.

“Our Centres do have profiles of animals available for adoption online on www.spca.nz/adopt, however not all the kittens are listed, so please do take up the opportunity to visit your local Centre on a Caturday and meet one of our adorable kittens.

SPCA can help you find your purrfect match. Whether you’re a seasoned cat lover or ready to welcome your first furry companion, walk-in Caturdays are here to make adoption simple, and easy.

© Scoop Media

