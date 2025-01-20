Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Orange Heavy Rain Warning For The Coromandel

Monday, 20 January 2025, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Take care everyone if you're out and about tomorrow. MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Warning - Orange for the Coromandel Peninsula for Tuesday 21 January from 6:00am to 9:00pm.

We're expecting 80 to 110 mm of rain, with peak rainfall of 15 to 25 mm/h due to arrive late Tuesday morning and early afternoon, along with possible thunderstorms.

If you’re camping in the Coromandel, check if you’re in a potential flood zone (ask a local or your campground manager) and be prepared to move quickly at short notice.

What to expect:

  • Streams and rivers may rise rapidly.
  • Surface flooding and slips possible.
  • Difficult driving conditions.

How to be ready:

  • Clear your drains and gutters before the rain hits
  • Tie down outside furniture and play equipment, or move it to a sheltered spot
  • Drive with extra care and avoid travelling after dark
  • Keep an eye on weather updates

Stay up to date

Council road updates will be published on our website (https://www.tcdc.govt.nz/Home) and Facebook page. Check NZTA Waka Kotahi's journey planner for State Highway information, and MetService for the latest weather updates.

