Orange Heavy Rain Warning For The Coromandel
Take care everyone if you're out and about tomorrow. MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Warning - Orange for the Coromandel Peninsula for Tuesday 21 January from 6:00am to 9:00pm.
We're expecting 80 to 110 mm of rain, with peak rainfall of 15 to 25 mm/h due to arrive late Tuesday morning and early afternoon, along with possible thunderstorms.
If you’re camping in the Coromandel, check if you’re in a potential flood zone (ask a local or your campground manager) and be prepared to move quickly at short notice.
What to expect:
- Streams and rivers may rise rapidly.
- Surface flooding and slips possible.
- Difficult driving conditions.
How to be ready:
- Clear your drains and gutters before the rain hits
- Tie down outside furniture and play equipment, or move it to a sheltered spot
- Drive with extra care and avoid travelling after dark
- Keep an eye on weather updates
Stay up to date
Council road updates will be published on our website (https://www.tcdc.govt.nz/Home) and Facebook page. Check NZTA Waka Kotahi's journey planner for State Highway information, and MetService for the latest weather updates.