Orange Heavy Rain Warning For The Coromandel

Take care everyone if you're out and about tomorrow. MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Warning - Orange for the Coromandel Peninsula for Tuesday 21 January from 6:00am to 9:00pm.

We're expecting 80 to 110 mm of rain, with peak rainfall of 15 to 25 mm/h due to arrive late Tuesday morning and early afternoon, along with possible thunderstorms.

If you’re camping in the Coromandel, check if you’re in a potential flood zone (ask a local or your campground manager) and be prepared to move quickly at short notice.

What to expect:

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips possible.

Difficult driving conditions.

How to be ready:

Clear your drains and gutters before the rain hits

Tie down outside furniture and play equipment, or move it to a sheltered spot

Drive with extra care and avoid travelling after dark

Keep an eye on weather updates

Stay up to date

Council road updates will be published on our website (https://www.tcdc.govt.nz/Home) and Facebook page. Check NZTA Waka Kotahi's journey planner for State Highway information, and MetService for the latest weather updates.

