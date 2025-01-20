Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Sudden Death Confirmed As Non-suspicious, Stratford

Monday, 20 January 2025, 5:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of a man in Stratford on Saturday 18 January can confirm that the death was the result of a medical event and is not being treated as suspicious.

Police offer our condolences to the man’s family and friends at this sad time.

