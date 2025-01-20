Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Customs Arrests Passenger For 31 Kgs Of Methamphetamine In Suitcases

Monday, 20 January 2025, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Concealment of methamphetamine inside one of the checked-in suitcases (Photo/Supplied)

A 24-year-old woman has appeared in the Manukau District Court today after Customs officers found an estimated 31 kilograms of methamphetamine in her checked-in suitcases at Auckland International Airport over the weekend.

The United States national is charged with the importation and possession for supply of a Class A Controlled drug. She is remanded in custody until her next court appearance in February.

She had arrived on a flight from San Francisco on 18 January 2025 and, following questioning, a Customs search located an estimated 31 kilograms of methamphetamine between two suitcases. It was found in vacuum-sealed plastic packages inside wet towels and was packed amongst new clothing.

The seized methamphetamine equates to close to 1.6 million individual doses, with a potential street value of up to NZ$11 million. This seizure is estimated to have prevented up to NZ$33 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams, says the quantity of methamphetamine seized is a significant amount for a passenger to attempt to bring into the country.

“This attempt to get a significant amount of methamphetamine into New Zealand is another classic example of how Customs' strong international networks and our dedicated frontline teams work together to disrupt and intercept,” says Paul.

“New Zealand is being targeted by transnational syndicates, with multiple couriers having been intercepted in 2025 already. I am pleased that Customs has chalked up another win again to prevent more harm in our communities."

Anyone with suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

