Update: Body Recovered, Lake Taupō

Monday, 20 January 2025, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm that the jetskier missing on Lake Taupō has been located deceased by Police Dive Squad this afternoon.

Police offer condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

We wish to thank all involved in the search including members of the public, Harbourmaster and Coastguard, and to thank Tuwharetoa Māori Trust Board and local hapu who assisted whānau during the search.

A rāhui will remain in place in the Nukuhau / Acacia Bay area of the lake for the next few days and an update is expected to be issued when it is lifted.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

© Scoop Media

