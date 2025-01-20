Road Closed, SH14, Tangiteroria - Northland
Monday, 20 January 2025, 7:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 14 at Tangiteroria in Kaipara will be
closed for several hours while Police investigate a
crash.
The crash was reported about 6.30pm.
The
Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and
diversions are being arranged. Motorists are advised to
expect delays.
No further information is available at
this
time.
