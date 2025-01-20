Road Closed, SH14, Tangiteroria - Northland

State Highway 14 at Tangiteroria in Kaipara will be closed for several hours while Police investigate a crash.

The crash was reported about 6.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and diversions are being arranged. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

No further information is available at this time.

