Fatal Crash, SH14, Tangiteroria

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash yesterday on State Highway 15 at Tangiteroria, in Kaipara.

Police were notified of the crash about 6.30pm, after the vehicle was discovered off the road by a passing motorist.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

