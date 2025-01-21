Fatal Crash, SH14, Tangiteroria

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash yesterday on State Highway 15 at Tangiteroria, in Kaipara.

Police were notified of the crash about 6.30pm, after the vehicle was discovered off the road by a passing motorist.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

