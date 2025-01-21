Fatal Crash, SH14, Tangiteroria
Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a single-vehicle crash yesterday
on State Highway 15 at Tangiteroria, in
Kaipara.
Police were notified of the crash about
6.30pm, after the vehicle was discovered off the road by a
passing motorist.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined
the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
