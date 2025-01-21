NPDC Heritage Fund Helps Spruce Up Historic Inglewood In Time For Jubilee

Building owners Karen Moratti and Mike Longstaff outside the newly spruced up Caffe Windsor. Photo/Supplied.

Some of Inglewood’s oldest buildings are getting a facelift for the town’s 150th jubilee thanks to NPDC’s Built, Cultural Heritage Protection Fund.

The Deem and Shearer building, better known now as Caffe Windsor on the corner of Matai and Kelly streets, dates from 1875 and is getting a fresh coat of paint and some much-needed maintenance, helped by a $15,000 grant from the fund.

Also, in for a spruce-up with help from the fund are the historic Fern Lodge, originally the Inglewood Hotel on Matai Street and also dating from 1875, and the Railway Hotel, which was built in 1876 on the corner of Rata and Moa streets.

Inglewood Jubilee committee member Karen Moratti, who co-owns the Caffe Windsor building, said the work was rejuvenating the town for the big anniversary, which will be officially celebrated with a street parade and other events on 25 and 26 January.

“The heritage protection funding has helped us restore one of Inglewood’s oldest standing buildings to its former glory. It’s looking great now and we’re getting lots of comments from people saying how nice it’s looking and it’s great to see it coming back to life,” said Ms Moratti.

Work to repair and repaint Fern Lodge received $30,000 from the fund and the Railway Hotel received $40,000.

Mike Smart, who owns both buildings, says the town’s historic buildings add to Inglewood’s attraction as a great place to live.

“Inglewood’s a very tight community. We’re the hub of Taranaki and there’s a lot of people coming in. The funding helps maintain the character of the town,” said Mr Smart.

NPDC District Planning Supervisor Lauren O’Byrne said it was important to protect and celebrate our heritage, especially in a town with as many historic buildings as Inglewood.

“Inglewood is thriving, and the community is proud of its history. Looking after our heritage buildings will ensure it remains a place where people want to live, work and invest and whānau want to raise their tamariki. These buildings are an important part of Inglewood’s identity and the heritage building grants help support local jobs and businesses who do the work,” said Ms O’Byrne.

Applications to the fund will reopen in May 2025 and building and business owners can apply on our website: Built, Cultural Heritage Protection Fund and Natural Heritage Protection Fund.

FAST FACTS

Inglewood/Kōhanga Moa was established in 1875 with many of the first European inhabitants coming from Britain, East Prussia (now in Poland), Denmark and Switzerland.

The railway from New Plymouth reached the town in 1876 and its railway station is the oldest in Aotearoa still in its original location.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, built by Polish immigrants on Standish Street in 1899, received $25,000 from the fund towards the cost of repainting in 2023.

Inglewood Library, one of five NPDC community libraries, celebrated its centenary in 2024.

Inglewood’s historic town hall was built in 1913 and can still be booked for events.

Inglewood has 12 protected heritage structures in the 143 protected structures across New Plymouth District.

