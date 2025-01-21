Electronic Card Transactions: December 2024

21 January 2025

The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

December 2024 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the December 2024 month (compared with November 2024) were:

spending in the retail industries increased 2.0 percent ($130 million)

spending in the core retail industries increased 1.8 percent ($103 million).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Electronic card transactions: December 2024 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/electronic-card-transactions-december-2024

CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

