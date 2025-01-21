Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Proposes Fairer Alcohol Licensing Fees To Ease Ratepayer Burden

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is asking the community for feedback on a proposal to address a financial imbalance in alcohol licensing costs.

Currently, the fees set by legislation have not increased in more than 11 years and do not cover the full costs of licensing activities. As a result, ratepayers have been subsidising these costs by up to 29% and this is expected to grow year on year. Council is proposing to introduce an Alcohol Fees Bylaw that would reduce the ratepayer subsidy to 5%.

Consultation on the Draft Alcohol Fees Bylaw 2025 is open from 21 January – 25 February 2025 and is asking for feedback about reducing the ratepayer ‘top up’ needed to cover the costs of alcohol licensing.

The proposed Bylaw is the only way Council can change alcohol licensing fees and seeks to increase the fees by 34% in 2025/26, followed by 20% in 2026/27, and 3% annually thereafter.

Along with bringing the charges in line with the actual costs and inflation, the Draft Bylaw includes additional resource required from 2026/27 to manage demand.

Cory Lang, Council’s Regulatory Services Manager, said ratepayers shouldn’t have to top up the costs of alcohol licensing as much as they are now.

"Introducing the Bylaw would ensure those who use the alcohol licensing services contribute an appropriate share of the costs of licensing, education, monitoring, and enforcement," said Lang.

“The Council's proposal is about financial sustainability, it would move us much closer to a user-pays system. With costs expected to rise due to inflation and increased licensing activities, this Bylaw is a necessary measure to ensure that the Council can continue to provide essential services without as much reliance on the ratepayer to top up the costs.”

Hamiltonians and impacted businesses are encouraged to add their feedback to the mix.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 