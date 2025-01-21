Visitors Flock Back To Mautohe Cathedral Cove

Mautohe Cathedral Cove summer 2024-25 (Photo/DOC)

Hundreds of people a day are visiting Mautohe Cathedral Cove’s famous beach following the reinstatement of walking access to the popular Coromandel location.

In December, DOC reopened the main walking track to Mautohe Cathedral Cove after an extended closure due to damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, and concerns about visitor safety at a site with known risks. Funding from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy delivered reinstatement of walking access through a temporary re-route of the damaged track.

Tinaka Mearns, DOC’s Hauraki Waikato Taranaki Regional Director, says staff are pleased to see visitors enjoying the cove again.

“We have been manually recording the number of visitors on the Mautohe Cathedral Cove beach since 19 December, including Boxing Day and January 2 when visitor numbers peaked at more than 800 people.”

“The Coromandel DOC team says visitor levels at Mautohe Cathedral Cove are returning to pre-COVID levels, which indicates high demand for the experience offered at this picturesque site,” Tinaka says.

“The number of people enjoying the beach demonstrates the value of the investment in reinstating walking access - and the hard work of the staff, iwi, and contractors whose efforts ensured we could open it for this summer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Visitors to Mautohe Cathedral Cove are reminded there are no toilets on the beach, people should not linger under the archway or near the cliff faces, and anyone visiting the beach should take their waste with them when they leave. Toilets are provided near the Lees Rd entrance. An ideal time to visit is during low tide, which provides more space on the beach including distance from the risk of rock fall from the cliff face.

“Staff and ambassadors have been monitoring the site to ensure people have a great time and the place is well looked after,” Tinaka says. “We are really pleased visitors are making good use of the new toilets at the Lees Rd entrance, and are helping us care for this beautiful place.”

Meanwhile, DOC has implemented a new process to manage weather and landslide-related risk at Mautohe Cathedral Cove.

The Trigger Action Response Plan (TARP) for natural hazard risk management at Mautohe Cathedral Cove establishes criteria for inspecting the site to manage public safety regarding landslide, rockfall, and treefall hazards.

DOC staff will monitor weather (particularly heavy rain) and seismic information, and if one of four triggers occurs, staff will inspect the track to decide necessary actions to minimise the risk to visitors.

If a worst-case scenario were to emerge, any decisions on track closure will be communicated through DOC’s website and directly to stakeholders.

“Ongoing geological risk at Mautohe Cathedral Cove is one of the main challenges we have at this site,” Tinaka says. “Having the TARP in place gives our staff a clear process and guidelines to manage visitor safety and minimising risk for visitors to Mautohe Cathedral Cove – and that’s an important priority.”

