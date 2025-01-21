Stand Up For UNRWA - Rally Against NZ Govt Inaction On Israel’s Ban On Humanitarian Agency

Alternative Jewish Voices and Justice for Palestine are organising a rally outside MFAT to tell the New Zealand government they need to urgently take steps to stand up for UNRWA - the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Date: Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Time: 12:30-1:30pm

Location: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, 195 Lambton Quay, Wellington

On 30 January the Israeli Knesset’s ban on UNRWA operating in Occupied Palestine will take effect. UNRWA provides essential humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and beyond, serving 5.9 million Palestinian refugees. UNRWA is also essential to Israel fulfilling its legal obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.

The ban will have devastating humanitarian consequences, but it will also have political consequences, serving to undermine the indivisibility of the Palestinian refugee community. UNRWA is the only agency mandated to serve Palestinian refugees as a single national community, across dispersed locations, and hold records essential to refugees’ ability to claim their rights.

As Marilyn Garson spokesperson for Alternative Jewish Voices said: “Food is desperately needed in Gaza. But Palestinians have a right to more than food - they have a right to be free and self-determining. UNRWA’s mandate is to serve Palestinians until a political solution is found. Israel’s ban of UNRWA is both immoral and illegal.”

Alternative Jewish Voices, with support from Justice for Palestine, have written to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the rally will underscore their calls on the government to:

Speak up for UNRWA on the international stage and state that NZ’s position is that the ban must be abandoned

Impose consequences if the ban does take effect, including imposing sanctions and suspending diplomatic relations with Israel

