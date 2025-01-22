Smoke Alarm Saves A Life In Christchurch

A smoke alarm has saved a person’s life in a house fire in Christchurch in the early hours of Monday morning.

Fire and Emergency Specialist Fire Investigator Bruce Irvine says, "If that smoke alarm hadn’t been there, then it is very likely I would have been investigating a fatal fire."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the fire in St Albans around 4.30am on Monday.

The sole occupant of the home was woken by their smoke alarm going off. It gave them sufficient time to escape their house and call 111 for assistance.

Three crews attended and extinguished the fire, which ended up being contained to one bedroom due to the door being closed to that room.

Specialist Fire Investigator Bruce Irvine determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical fault in a light fitting and says if the smoke alarm had not been installed and working correctly, the outcome could have been a lot worse for the occupant.

"Fortunately, due to having working smoke alarms, the person was alerted to the fire and able to escape," he says.

"Even then, they still suffered from smoke inhalation and had to be taken to hospital for treatment before being released later on Monday".

Fire and Emergency recommends installing a smoke alarm in every bedroom, hallway and living area. You may also choose to install a heat alarm in the kitchen, laundry, bathroom or garage.

You should press the test button every month to check it is still working correctly, and vacuum or dust your smoke alarms every six months to avoid false alarms.

Smoke alarms will alert you to a fire, but you also need to know how to get out of your house quickly when you may be scared or disorientated. Creating a three-step escape plan, and practising it regularly, will help you survive a house fire. You can get help creating one at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz.

Bruce Irvine says people should get electrical fittings and appliances checked if they are faulty.

"Please check all the electrical elements around your home, including appliances, power sockets and light fittings if you notice thing happening out of the ordinary."

"If they are sparking or blowing bulbs, or not working as they should, disconnect them from the power supply and have them checked by a registered electrician."

