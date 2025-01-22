Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bridge Blocked By Truck Crash - State Highway 50, Central Hawke's Bay - Eastern

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A bridge on State Highway 50 in Central Hawke's Bay is blocked after a truck hit the side of the bridge this afternoon.

The bridge over Mangaonuku Stream, between Tikokino and Maraekakaho, is expected to be closed for several hours, until the truck can be removed.

The road has been closed at the intersections of State Highway 50 and Maraekakaho Road, and State Highway 50 and Tikokino Road.

Motorists planning to travel in the area are advised to use State Highway 2 as an alternative.

There are no reports of serious injuries to the two occupants of the truck.

