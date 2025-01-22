Name Release: Fatal Crash, Karaka
Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a crash on Blackbridge Road, Karaka on 4
January.
He was 2-year-old Zion Barbarich from
Pukekohe.
Police extend our condolences to the family
and loved ones of those involved.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
