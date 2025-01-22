Name Release: Fatal Crash, Karaka

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on Blackbridge Road, Karaka on 4 January.

He was 2-year-old Zion Barbarich from Pukekohe.

Police extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of those involved.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

