New Rangitīkei District Council Chief Executive Appointed

Rangitīkei District Council is pleased to appoint Carol Gordon as Chief Executive for a three-year term. Carol will replace Kevin Ross, who has held the role since August 2023.

“Carol is our current Deputy Chief Executive and Group Manager Strategy, Community & Democracy. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge across Council and was a clear stand-out in an incredibly strong calibre of candidates,” says Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson.

Carol's extensive Local Government experience, knowledge of, and passion for the Rangitīkei is evident and invaluable. She is a Rangitīkei local with over 27 years' experience in Local Government. Carol has worked with Rangitīkei District Council since 2014, holding roles at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Whanganui District Council in the years prior.

Carol’s appointment comes at a time of notable challenge for councils across Aotearoa New Zealand, with Central Government changes that will impact how councils operate, and an instruction for councils to focus on core services.

“We see Carol as the best person to steer the Rangitīkei through these challenges. She has the full support of Council, and we are looking forward to continuing to be guided by her knowledge and experience, now as Chief Executive. Rangitīkei District Council is in good hands,” says Mayor Andy.

On behalf of Council, Mayor Andy thanks outgoing Chief Executive Kevin for his time at Rangitīkei, saying both elected members and staff have benefited from his experience and wisdom.

“Kevin’s appointment to the role was always short-term, at his request, while we sought a replacement. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Kevin better as a person, and he has been a delight to work with. We are indebted to him for his service,” says Mayor Andy.

Well known to Local Government, Kevin stepped out of retirement in 2023 to take the reins at Rangitīkei following the resignation of Peter Beggs.

“In my time at Rangitīkei, I’ve learnt a lot about the district and what it has to offer. I’ve really enjoyed working with the Mayor and Council and have been impressed by the high-quality staff working here. I’ll be watching with interest to see how this district continues to grow and develop with the current changes facing Local Government. I have no doubt that Carol will do an excellent job as the Chief Executive,” says Kevin.

Kevin and Carol are now working through a transition process, with a takeover date set for 3 March 2025. Kevin will remain in an advisory capacity for a short period of time to assist the transition.

