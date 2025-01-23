Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Lands In Court Following String Of Driving Mishaps

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The driver of a stolen vehicle who allegedly ran a red light and fled from Police will front court today.

At about 2.20am, officers observed a Toyota Hilux Surf travelling at speed on Ronwood Avenue, Manukau, where it allegedly failed to stop at a red light.

Counties Manukau South Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Minho Lee, says the vehicle then continued on and entered the Southern Motorway where the Police Eagle helicopter took over observations.

“The vehicle was tracked until it exited at Beach Road, and was spiked on Rosehill Drive however it continued on.”

Senior Sergeant Lee says the vehicle then stopped outside an address on Great South Road, Opaheke where the two occupants fled on foot through properties.

“The pair has then entered a property, where they were taken into custody without incident.

“This incident involved good coordination between a range of Police resources overnight, resulting in our staff working together to ensure this incident could be brought to a safe conclusion.”

A 19-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop, driving with no license, dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

© Scoop Media

