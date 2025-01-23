International Migration: November 2024

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the November 2024 year compared with the November 2023 year were:

migrant arrivals: 158,400 (± 1,100), down 32 percent

migrant departures: 127,800 (± 1,100), up 28 percent

annual net migration: gain of 30,600 (± 1,400), compared with a net gain of 133,300 (± 200).

The 127,800 migrant departures in the November 2024 year are, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period.

Annual migrant arrivals provisionally peaked at 234,900 in the year ended October 2023.

Annual net migration provisionally peaked in the year ended October 2023, with a gain of 135,700.

